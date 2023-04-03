In China, college students are given a week-long holiday to 'fall in love'

The colleges encouraged students to 'learn to love nature, love life, and enjoy love through enjoying the spring break.' (Representational image)

Nine colleges in China have announced a weeklong holiday in April for their students to find love. The unique plan was to address the decline in the country's overall population amid an ageing society and plunging birthrate.

Run by the Fan Mei Education Group, the schools on March 23 said that they are going on a break from April 1 to 7 and encouraged students to “learn to love nature, love life, and enjoy love through enjoying the spring break."

Liang Guohui, deputy dean of Mianyang Flying Vocational College, said in a statement, “I hope that students can go to see the green water and green mountains and feel the breath of spring. This will not only broaden students’ horizons and cultivate their sentiments but also enrich and deepen the teaching content in the classroom."

Students of this school were given a week off in spring since 2019, but, this year’s theme “enjoy the blossoms, go fall in love" focuses on romance and personal growth. The only "homework" that the students were given included writing diaries, keeping track of personal development, and making travel videos, CNBCTV18 reported. “Walk out of campus, get in touch with nature, and with your heart feel the beauty of spring," the statement added.

China, which has long been the world's most populous nation, in 2022 witnessed a decline in its population for the first time in more than six decades. In other innovative ways to boost the birth rate, a Chinese city is offering parents 20,000 yuan or about Rs 2 lakh to have a third child.

The government of Hangzhou, a tech hub and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, has decided to give new parents 20,000 yuan as a one-off subsidy for having a third child this year, local media outlet Zhejiang Daily reported.nThose having a second child will receive about Rs 60,000, the outlet added, citing a recently-passed policy.

Another Chinese city, Shenyang, is offering subsidies of up to Rs 6,000 a month till a child is three years old.

