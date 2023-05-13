Child dies after suffering from 'rare' mosquito disease in Australia

The toddler died in a hospital located in the Big Rivers region south of Darwin last Saturday after being bitten by a mosquito. (Representational Photo).

A child in Australia died after suffering from a mosquito-borne disorder, causing health authorities to warn the public to take protection from these bites.

The toddler died in a hospital located in the Big Rivers region south of Darwin last Saturday after being bitten by a mosquito which led to the child being diagnosed with "Murray Valley encephalitis".

The virus is rare and has also caused two more deaths in 2023, leaving health officials in the Northern Territory worried. Crucially, no effective treatment has been found yet and the virus can also cause a serious brain infection.

"Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) is an uncommon but potentially fatal disease that occurs after being bitten by a mosquito carrying the MVE virus. It is the most serious mosquito-borne disease that occurs in the Northern Territory (NT)," the Northern Territory health authority said.

"The early symptoms include headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, and muscle aches, which can progress to drowsiness, confusion, seizures or fits (especially in young children) and in severe cases delirium and coma," the authority added.

One of the precautionary measures against the virus is to wear long trousers and shirts particularly during dawn and dusk. Additionally, public can also use an insect repellent.

"This year for some reason there's more MVE virus in the environment (…) but mosquito numbers haven't been any higher, they have been rather low," Nina Kurucz of Northern Territory's Health's medical entomology reportedly told NT News.

"People who haven't been exposed or live in an area where the virus is endemic are more vulnerable, for example young kids," she added.

Also read: Plane forced to make emergency landing after brawling passengers smash window