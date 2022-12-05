'Moonlighted as a radio jockey in early 20s': Chief Justice DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has revealed that he “moonlighted” as a radio jockey at the All India Radio in his early 20s and hosted several programmes on the state broadcaster.

“Not many are aware of this, but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my early twenties at All India Radio, doing programmes like ‘Play it Cool', 'Date with You', or 'Sunday Request',” he said.

The country’s top judge was speaking at an event in Goa on Saturday.

“My love for music persists only, even today. After I’m done with the music of the lawyers, which is not always music to the ears, I go back and listen to music which is music to the ears, everyday of my life,” he said after inaugurating the first academic session of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa, an initiative of the Bar Council of India Trust-PEARL FIRST.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who was sworn into office in November, will remain in office till November 10, 2024. His father, Justice YV Chandrachud, was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.

Before he was appointed to the Supreme Court in May 2016, Justice Chandrachud served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court for almost two and a half years. He was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court, his parent high court, in 2000.

Prior to being elevated as a judge of the high court, Justice Chandrachud practised before the Bombay High Court as well as the Supreme Court. He was designated as a senior advocate in 1998 and later also appointed as the Additional Solicitor General up until his elevation as a judge. “Moonlighting” refers to having a second job in addition to one’s regular employment. Moonlighting or dual employment had emerged as a big talking point in the IT industry earlier this year ever since Wipro chairman Rishad Premji red-flagged the issue on Twitter, equating it to "cheating". He said 300 employees were found working directly for one of their competitors in the last few months. Since then, several companies spoke about the issue, making it clear that they do not approve of dual employment.

Moneycontrol News

