Chief Justice Arun Mishra’s farewell mired in controversy as Bar Council clarifies on fake statement

Chief Justice Arun Mishra’s farewell finds itself in a bit of a controversy as the Bar Council issued a clarification on a 'fake statement' doing the rounds around the Executive Committee's decision to not hold any farewell for the judge.

Dushyant Dave, President, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), released a statement to dismiss the previous one and called it 'false and incorrect'. "It has been brought to my notice by some members of the press that a statement has been issued by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association on the issue of farewell to Justice Arun Mishra on his retirement next month," he said.

Dave added, "The information aforesaid is false and incorrect. No such statement has been issued by the EC. In fact, this matter has not been considered by the EC in any meeting. The press release being attributed to the Executive Committee is not genuine and is strongly denied by me on behalf of the EC. I strongly condemn the same as being mischievous and an attempt to malign the SCBA."

The previous statement that is alleged to be fake also carried the reasons behind SCBA's decision to not hold the farewell to Misra upon his demitting office on September 2.

The reasons mentioned in it read as:

"1. He was extremely unpleasant with the members of the Bar and there have been several instances where he has misbehaved not only with the junior members of the Bar but with very senior members of the Bar.

2. He is perceived as a Judge to whom all important matters where the Government was interested were assigned. During the tenure of Justice Deepak Misra as CJI, four Judges of the Supreme Court, namely, Justice Chalameshwar, Justice K. Joseph, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Ranjan Gogoi held a press conference basically against assignment of important matters to Justice Arun Misra. In fact Justice Gogoi also referred to the case of Justice Loya which was assigned to Justice Misra bypassing the seniority principle. Thereafter, under the tenure of Justice Gogoi when he got involved in that sex scandal, he also started assigning all important matters where the government was interested, to Justice Arun Misra. Unfortunately, the assignment of important matters to Justice Misra continued even during the tenure of Justice Bobde. The Bar is extremely pained that for all these years when Justice Misra has been a presiding Judge, the other Judges of the Supreme Court have been relegated to an inferior position and an impression has been given that Justice Misra exercised more power than the other Judges of the Supreme Court. "

The writers of the statement also claimed that Misra's behaviour in the court caused "immense damage to the Supreme Court as an institution."

"Justice Misra also has behaved in Court as if he controls the entire Supreme Court, which has also caused immense damage to the Supreme Court as an institution. The Bar accordingly registers its protest by not giving any farewell to Justice Misra", the statement read.