Chhattisgarh thief gets cold feet, returns stolen money to owner

A thief in Chhattisgarh returned stolen money to its rightful owner

Police and victim were shocked alike when a thief returned stolen money to its rightful owner. In a bizarre incident reported from the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a thief apparently got cold feet after stealing Rs 95,000 in cash from Shobharam Koshale.

Koshale had received the tidy sum from a property deal. After he sold land in his village to one Rohit Yadav, Koshale received some money in his account and the rest was paid in cash. He had kept Rs 95,000 in the basement of his house after the property deed was signed on March 27.

On April 1, however, Koshale approached the police to report that the funds had been stolen from his basement.

While police launched an investigation, the thief – or thieves – apparently got cold feet or remorse and returned the cash. Koshale found the money kept in the courtyard of his house soon after reporting the theft to cops. The entire amount of Rs 95,000 was returned to its rightful owner.

This is not the first time a thief has returned stolen goods, although the reason may not always be a change of heart. In 2018, a Delhi businessman had his phone stolen while he was in the hospital for his father’s treatment. The hospital’s security team tracked the thief through CCTV footage and asked him to return the phone either in person or through a courier.

The thief obliged and sent the mobile phone back by courier.