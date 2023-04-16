Chhattisgarh man locks himself with live-in partner’s body for 2 days

A man in Raipur in Chhattisgarh spent two days beside the body of her live-in partner, who was found dead on Tuesday.

As per police reports, the deceased's partner, who was identified as Gopi Nishad, said that the couple had argued over an issue after which he went to sleep. On waking up, he saw that his partner, who was identified as Basanti Yadav had committed suicide by hanging herself.

He later said that he could not gather the courage to inform the police and only stepped out of his room to buy food. Despite the room being locked from inside, neighbours got foul smell and informed the police.

The police said that the couple had recently rented the house in the Tikrapara area of Raipur. Nishad had lost his job and become an extreme alcoholic. He had already sold a gas cylinder and a bicycle, which started the fight between them.

Moneycontrol News