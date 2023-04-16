Chhattisgarh man locks himself with live-in partner’s body for 2 days

The police said that the couple had recently rented the house in the Tikrapara area of Raipur. (Representational Photo).

A man in Raipur in Chhattisgarh spent two days beside the body of her live-in partner, who was found dead on Tuesday.

As per police reports, the deceased's partner, who was identified as Gopi Nishad, said that the couple had argued over an issue after which he went to sleep. On waking up, he saw that his partner, who was identified as Basanti Yadav had committed suicide by hanging herself.

He later said that he could not gather the courage to inform the police and only stepped out of his room to buy food. Despite the room being locked from inside, neighbours got foul smell and informed the police.

The police said that the couple had recently rented the house in the Tikrapara area of Raipur. Nishad had lost his job and become an extreme alcoholic. He had already sold a gas cylinder and a bicycle, which started the fight between them.

The police also revealed that the deceased's body had bruises, which indicated that she was subjected to physical violence before her death.

Nishad's refusal to inform the police and to lock himself inside the room with the deceased's body has made a prime suspect in the case. A case has been filed against his name and an arrest can be made any time after a thorough investigation is conducted.

