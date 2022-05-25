Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa takes Class 11 exams hours after beating world no.10 Anish Giri

Only seven hours after Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated world no.10 Anish Giri in the semi-final of Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament , the 16-year-old from Chennai went on to take his Class 11 Commerce exam.

A few hours later, Praggnanandhaa (as he is known in the the chess community) is scheduled to face world no.2 Ding Liren.

“I have to be at school around 8:45am,” organisers quoted Praggnanandhaa. “And now it’s 2am. So I have to go sleep, and try not to sleep during the exam.”

“It is actually my board exams, it’s a must to give the. It’s a commerce exam, and I hope I will pass. Would be an ideal day [to pass both the exam and win]. But winning the match will be much more nice than passing the exam.” Praggnanandhaa told Scroll.

Earlier in the tournament, Praggnanandhaa had also beaten Magnus Carlsen in the group stage which was the second time in three months that he had beaten the World no 1.

According to ChessBase India, Praggnanandhaa is also the first Indian to advance to the semifinal of a Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (MCCT) event.

Meanwhile, the two other Indian players, P Harikrishna and Gujrathi, finished outside the top 8, NDTV reported.