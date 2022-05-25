English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa takes Class 11 exams hours after beating world no.10 Anish Giri

    Pragg is scheduled to face world no. Ding Liren in a few hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
    Pragg had also beaten Magnus Carlsen in the group stage which was the second time in three months that he had beaten the World no 1. (Image credit: @ChessbaseIndia/Twitter)

    Pragg had also beaten Magnus Carlsen in the group stage which was the second time in three months that he had beaten the World no 1. (Image credit: @ChessbaseIndia/Twitter)


    Only seven hours after Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated world no.10 Anish Giri in the semi-final of Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament , the 16-year-old from Chennai went on to take his Class 11 Commerce exam.

    A few hours later, Praggnanandhaa (as he is known in the the chess community) is scheduled to face  world no.2 Ding Liren.

    “I have to be at school around 8:45am,” organisers quoted Praggnanandhaa. “And now it’s 2am. So I have to go sleep, and try not to sleep during the exam.”

    “It is actually my board exams, it’s a must to give the. It’s a commerce exam, and I hope I will pass. Would be an ideal day [to pass both the exam and win]. But winning the match will be much more nice than passing the exam.” Praggnanandhaa told Scroll.

    Close

    Related stories

    Earlier in the tournament, Praggnanandhaa had also beaten Magnus Carlsen in the group stage which was the second time in three months that he had beaten the World no 1.

    According to ChessBase India, Praggnanandhaa is also the first Indian to advance to the semifinal of a Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (MCCT) event.

    Meanwhile, the two other Indian players, P Harikrishna and Gujrathi, finished outside the top 8, NDTV reported.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai #Chess #Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament #Ding Liren #Magnus Carlsen #MCCT #Meltwater Champions Chess Tour #Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu
    first published: May 25, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.