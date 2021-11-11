MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Chennai policewoman carries unconscious man on shoulders, wins praise

Chennai rain: Police inspector Rajeshwari is seen lifting an unconscious man from the footpath strewn with rubble. Without a second thought, she carries him on her shoulders.

Shylaja Varma
November 11, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
Chennai rain:Inspector Rajeshwari carried the man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw.

Chennai rain:Inspector Rajeshwari carried the man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw.


A video of a woman police inspector in Chennai, carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders as heavy rain lashed the city is being widely shared online. The cop is being lauded for her timely act.
Rajeshwari, inspector at Chennai’s TP Chatram police station, is seen lifting an unconscious man from the footpath strewn with rubble. Without a second thought, she carries him on her shoulders.
After figuring out that she can’t take the man in a white four-wheeler, the feisty cop rushes to an autorickshaw, with the man on her shoulders. She places him on the backseat with the help of a few men. The cop, barefoot and with her pants folded up, instructs the autorickshaw to be rushed to the hospital. “Run, run,” she says in Tamil.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

“I gave first aid after which I carried him. An auto came there, we sent him to hospital. I visited the hospital, his mother was there. I assured them to not worry and that the police department will support them. The doctor said that treatment is on and that there's nothing to worry,” she told news agency ANI.

People who saw Rajeshwari’s brave act are praising her saving the man’s life. According to reports, she was part of the investigations in which over a dozen men were named for allegedly raping a hearing impaired girl in 2018.

“Inspector Rajeshwari has done excellent work. She herself lifted an unconscious man who was fighting for life and sent him to a hospital. Treatment is on, he's alright. She has been an excellent officer. All the kudos go to her,” Chennai Police chief Shankar Jiwal said.

At least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu during days of heavy rain, officials said Thursday.

The incessant rain and the inundation caused have virtually paralysed Chennai. Photos and videos from the city showed residents wading through knee-deep waters and vehicles nearly submerged in the heavily flooded roads.

The Chennai International Airport suspended all flights arriving between 1 pm and 6 pm on Thursday due to the severe rain and heavy crosswinds.

In 2015, flooding in Chennai killed more than 250 people during record rainfall.

(With inputs from ANI)
