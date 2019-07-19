Chennai graduates design nozzle to cut water wastage by 35 litre daily

Chennai has been grappling with an acute water crisis for weeks now as the ground water levels in all of its reservoirs are at a critical low. The problem has aggravated to such an extent that Vellore had to source 2.5 million litres of water via a train from Jolarpettai.

Given the testing times, conscientious citizens are trying in every way to save as much water possible through rainwater harvesting systems, switching to using bucket water for daily chores, etc.

Now, a group of engineering graduates from Chennai’s Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed novel nozzles that will also help in conserving water. Their startup - Earth Fokus – has deviced two types of nozzles that, they claim, can cut down water wastage by 95 per cent.

These nozzles work on atomization technology to release water from the tap in a mist-like spray format. This can cut down water flow to 600 millilitres a minute as against the usual 12 litres per minute, reports The Better India.

This, in effect, can lead to cutting down water wastage by almost 35 litres daily.

Hand wash, for instance, uses up about 600 ml of water. The United Nations states that around 350 ml of that go to waste. Now, if the novel nozzle is attached to the tap, only 15 to 20 ml water would be enough for a single hand wash.

Describing the key features of the devices, Arun Subramanian, the founder of the startup, said: “We made the products out of brass and not plastic, for quality reasons and to ensure that the nozzle can sustain hard water for a long duration.”

The idea of the nozzle was birthed when his neighbour Najeeba Zabeer, who is an environmentalist, requested him to develop a water-saving device. It was then Arun began thinking of exploring atomization technology to reduce wastage. Najeeba later also provided him with capital to help commercialise the product and start a company.

Arun insists, this endeavour brought out the environmentalist in him and, now, it means much more to him than just a means to make money.

After a series of successful demonstrations, big corporations finally started approaching Earth Fokus, including Cognizant, which became among the first ones to install these nozzles.