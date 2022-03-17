Chennai boy solves Rubik's Cube in 14.32 seconds while riding bicycle, sets Guinness World Record

Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years. (Screengrab from video shared by Guinness World Record on Twitter)

A boy from Chennai created a Guinness World Record by solving Rubik's cube in mere seconds while riding a bicycle.

Guinness World Records shared a video of Jayadharshan Venkatesan on Instagram, saying he solved a Rubik's cube in just 14.32 seconds. The video showed Jayadharshan riding a bicycle and solving the Rubik's Cube with both hands. He raised his hand the moment he finished the challenge.



New record: Fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube whilst riding a bicycle - 14.32 seconds.

Jayadharshan Venkatesan from Chennai, India was steering, pedaling and solving this cube whilst keeping his balance pic.twitter.com/KJ23A6a9X9 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 16, 2022

“Speedcubing on a bicycle -- 14.32 seconds by Jayadharshan Venkatesan (from India),” said Guinness World Records in the caption.

Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years until he was confident that he would be able to achieve this title, the Guinness stated in its site.

“Genius,” an Instagram user commented. “Impressive for his age, but the original speed cube solver can break it with some practice if he/she know to ride a bicycle,” another user said. “That’s insane!” said a third.

Jayadharshan’s achievement is put under the category of “speedcubing”, where a person tries to solve the complex rube in the quickest time possible. According to reports, the record for solving the Rubik’s Cube in record time is held by Yusheng Du who solved the Cube in just 3.47 seconds.