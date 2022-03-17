English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Chennai boy solves Rubik's Cube in 14.32 seconds while riding bicycle, sets Guinness World Record

    Jayadharshan’s achievement is put under the category of “speedcubing”, where a person tries to solve the complex rube in the quickest time possible.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
    Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years. (Screengrab from video shared by Guinness World Record on Twitter)

    Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years. (Screengrab from video shared by Guinness World Record on Twitter)


    A boy from Chennai created a Guinness World Record by solving Rubik's cube in mere seconds while riding a bicycle.

    Guinness World Records shared a video of Jayadharshan Venkatesan on Instagram, saying he solved a Rubik's cube in just 14.32 seconds. The video showed Jayadharshan riding a bicycle and solving the Rubik's Cube with both hands. He raised his hand the moment he finished the challenge.

    “Speedcubing on a bicycle -- 14.32 seconds by Jayadharshan Venkatesan (from India),” said Guinness World Records in the caption.

    Close

    Related stories

    Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years until he was confident that he would be able to achieve this title, the Guinness stated in its site.

    “Genius,” an Instagram user commented. “Impressive for his age, but the original speed cube solver can break it with some practice if he/she know to ride a bicycle,” another user said. “That’s insane!” said a third.

    Jayadharshan’s achievement is put under the category of “speedcubing”, where a person tries to solve the complex rube in the quickest time possible. According to reports, the record for solving the Rubik’s Cube in record time is held by Yusheng Du who solved the Cube in just 3.47 seconds.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Guinness World Records #Rubik's Cube
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 09:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.