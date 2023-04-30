Woman arrested in Chennai airport for carrying 22 snakes in bag. Video

A woman passenger was arrested at the Chennai airport on Friday after she was found traveling with 22 snakes of different species which were found on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur.

The snakes were stored in many plastic containers in her check-in luggage. Additionally, a chameleon was also seized from her baggage.

Chennai Customs confirmed the incident on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

"On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972," they said on Twitter.

The Tamil Nadu Forrest Department have increased their vigilance over passengers entering into the state with exotic species.

Sources told IANS that these species were priced higher in the grey market and were smuggled into other parts of South India. In a few cases, the species are also sent to few parts of North India such as Delhi, Lucknow and Jaipur.