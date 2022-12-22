 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chef Ahmed Aslam Ali, chicken tikka masala inventor, dies at 77

AFP
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Ali, originally from Punjab province in Pakistan, moved with his family to Glasgow as a young boy before opening Shish Mahal in Glasgow's west end in 1964.

Ahmed Aslam Ali.

A chef from Glasgow, who claims to have invented the curry dish chicken tikka masala, has died at the age of 77, a family member told AFP on Wednesday.

Ahmed Aslam Ali, who invented the dish by improvising a sauce made from a tin of tomato soup at his restaurant Shish Mahal in the 1970s, died on Monday morning, his nephew Andleeb Ahmed said.

"He would eat lunch in his restaurant every day," Ahmed said.

"The restaurant was his life. The chefs would make curry for him. I am not sure if he often ate chicken tikka masala."

Ahmed said his uncle was a perfectionist and highly driven.

"Last year he was unwell and I went to see him in hospital on Christmas Day," Ahmed said.