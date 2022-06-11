Check-mates: Viswanathan Anand’s selfie with chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa

Viswanathan Anand with R Praggnanandhaa and Sandipan Chanda (Image credit: vishy64theking/Twitter)

It was a meeting of great minds when former world champion Viswanathan Anand met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda for dinner in Chennai recently.

Viswanathan Anand , who finished third in the recently concluded Norway Chess tournament, shared a selfie with R Praggnanandhaa and Sandipan Chanda on Twitter, captioning it, “The ‘chess thambis’ out for dinner with Anna.”

The three chess greats met in Chennai for the unveiling of the mascot for the 44th Chess Olympiad – Thambi (which means younger brother in Tamil).



The mascot 'Thambi' is a knight dressed in the traditional Tamil attire Veshti (Dhoti) with a shirt and is seen with folded hands, apparently extending the Tamil greeting 'Vanakkam'. The words "Chess Believe" are seen on its shirt. It was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

Viswanathan Anand scored a win over Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round to finish third in the Norway Chess tournament which was won by world number one Magnus Carlsen. Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa meanwhile emerged winner in the Norway Chess Group A open chess tournament.