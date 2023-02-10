ChatGPT's college essay gets passing mark, but university professor found it 'fishy'

Controversial and advanced the highly advanced AI language model ChatGPT has “passed” a university-level exam after a former student made it write an essay on social policy and sent it for grading to a professor at the Russell Group university.

Pieter Snepvangers graduated from university last year and wanted to test ChatGPT’s skill and whether it can be used for coursework. He first got a 365-word easy from the AI – far off from the 2000-word essay that was required – and then asked several questions. He managed to get 3,500 words from ChatGPT which he then strung together to make a full essay.

Snepvangers didn’t change anything in the essay and just rearranged sections to make the essay in a coherent format. The lecturer graded the essay a 53 or 2/2 which may not be top grade but still enough to make a student pass. All this work only took 20 minutes of Spenvangers’ time.

The professor also could not be certain that the essay was written by an AI but did say that it was “fishy” and lacked proper depth and analysis. It is what he called was the work of a “lazy student”.

"I found a fairly prestigious Russell Group university and asked one of its lecturers if I could take his final year social policy assessment to see if ChatGPT could really work," Snepvangers, now a writer based in London, said. ChatGPT, launched three months ago, has taken the world by storm for its abilities to write proper essays and has even passed medical and law examinations – even if not with flying colours.

The AI model has raised concerns among educational institutions as they scramble to figure out whether students are using the software to write essays for coursework. There are not many tell-tale signs to figure this out however, in this particular instance, the only element that ChatGPT completely failed on was a lack on in-text referencing. If a student does spend some time to sneak some of those in, the essay could have got a better grade. But passing grade with 20 minutes of work and no extra inputs is not bad at all for a student.

Moneycontrol News