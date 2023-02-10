English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ChatGPT's college essay gets passing mark, but university professor found it 'fishy'

    The professor could not be certain that the essay was written by an AI but did say that it was “fishy” and lacked proper depth and analysis.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its launch three months ago.

    ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its launch three months ago.

    Controversial and advanced the highly advanced AI language model ChatGPT has “passed” a university-level exam after a former student made it write an essay on social policy and sent it for grading to a professor at the Russell Group university.

    Pieter Snepvangers graduated from university last year and wanted to test ChatGPT’s skill and whether it can be used for coursework. He first got a 365-word easy from the AI – far off from the 2000-word essay that was required – and then asked several questions. He managed to get 3,500 words from ChatGPT which he then strung together to make a full essay.

    Snepvangers didn’t change anything in the essay and just rearranged sections to make the essay in a coherent format. The lecturer graded the essay a 53 or 2/2 which may not be top grade but still enough to make a student pass. All this work only took 20 minutes of Spenvangers’ time.

    The professor also could not be certain that the essay was written by an AI but did say that it was “fishy” and lacked proper depth and analysis. It is what he called was the work of a “lazy student”.