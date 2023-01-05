 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satya Nadella pits Idli, Vada and Dosa in battle of tiffins on ChatGPT

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's interaction with ChatGPT, the online sensation that has shown ability to write academic essays and answer deep questions.

Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently put the AI chatbot ChatGPT to test by asking it for a list of the most popular South Indian tiffins -- light breakfast or  tea-time meals.

The answers were obvious -- idli, dosa, vada, pongal and uttapam. But there was also one response that Nadella, and most Indians, would disagree with.

The chatbot included "biryani" in the list of popular South Indian tiffins.

 

When corrected by Nadella, it politely apologised: "You are right. It is not classified as a tiffin dish in South India."

Nadella showed snippets of the exchange at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.