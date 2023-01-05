Satya Nadella pits Idli, Vada and Dosa in battle of tiffins on ChatGPT

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently put the AI chatbot ChatGPT to test by asking it for a list of the most popular South Indian tiffins -- light breakfast or tea-time meals.

The answers were obvious -- idli, dosa, vada, pongal and uttapam. But there was also one response that Nadella, and most Indians, would disagree with.

The chatbot included "biryani" in the list of popular South Indian tiffins.

When corrected by Nadella, it politely apologised: "You are right. It is not classified as a tiffin dish in South India."

Nadella showed snippets of the exchange at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.

"As a Hyderabadi, you can't insult me by saying biryani is a tiffin," Nadella said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience. The Microsoft CEO then asked ChatGPT to write a play where dosa, idli and vada fight over the title of the best South Indian tiffin. This was the result: (@hrprya/Twitter) Nadella said it was fascinating to see how models like ChatGPT were capturing the imagination of people. "It's (ChatGPT is) a reasoning agent that I think we can use as use as frontline workers, as knowledge workers, as any professional doing design to truly have this be a co-pilot," he added. ChatGPT has become an online sensation with its ability to write academic essays and answer questions ranging from the future of non-fungible tokens to the meaning of life, sparking fears that it will make many jobs redundant. ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research lab whose founders include Elon Musk. It is a conversational dialogue model trained to grasp and respond to natural human language by AI and machine learning. ChatGPT can answer follow-up questions, counter hypothesis, acknowledge mistakes and even refuse requests that it considers inappropriate.

