The emergence of artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has helped get answers to complicated questions with great clarity. In yet another instance when the AI tool has helped a user get a definitive answer to a tricky question, a man asked ChatGPT to write an apology note to his wife and shared the conversation on Reddit.

"Apologise to my wife because I went out with the boys without telling her," the man wrote.

After initially refusing to apologise on the man's behalf, the AI tool replied the apology note.

"Sweetheart, I’m sorry for not telling you that I was going out with the boys. I should have communicated with you before making any plans. I understand that it must have made you feel neglected and disrespected, and for that, I apologize. I promise to be more considerate of your feelings and to communicate better in the future. Please forgive me," the tool wrote.

Later, the man asked the tool for an answer if she did not give a reply back to him.

"Short text to wife if she does not respond," he wrote.

"Hey, just wanted to check in and see how you’re doing. Let me know if you need anything or if there’s anything I can do to help. Love you," the tool replied.

The Reddit post generated many responses, some of whom were critical of the man to use technology to write the apology.

"If I was married and I found out my wife used a soulless, unfeeling chatbot to apologize for something, I’d be pissed. I wouldn’t want something to defuse my rage, I’d want an honest apology," one user wrote.

"You should ask ChatGPT for a spine," another user wrote.

Recently, a woman wrote in a column how she had lost her job to ChatGPT and later started to sell water.