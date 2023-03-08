 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's students use ChatGPT to get homework done, despite 'Great Firewall'

Mar 08, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

"Teachers use ChatGPT to generate customised lesson plans within seconds," said Tim Wallace, a teacher in Beijing. "We can't tell students not to use it while using it ourselves."

Students are also using ChatGPT to bypass China's lucrative English language test prep industry.

Chinese schoolchildren are turning to AI bot ChatGPT to slash their homework time -- vaulting the country's "Great Firewall" to write book reports and bone up on their language skills.

With its ability to produce A-grade essays, poems and programming code within seconds, ChatGPT has sparked a global gold rush in artificial intelligence tech.

But it has also prompted concern from teachers, worried over the possibilities for cheating and plagiarism.

In China, where the service is unavailable without a virtual private network (VPN), over a dozen students told AFP they have used it to write essays, solve science and maths problems, and generate computer code.