Charlie Munger's 'brutal honesty' made him one of Nithin Kamath's favourites

American billionaire investor and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger is one of Nithin Kamath's favourite businessmen. The Zerodha CEO found Munger's "brutal honesty" appealing.

"Is there such a thing as a cheerful pessimist? That’s what I am."

"Charlie Munger is one of my favourite businessmen for his brutal honesty. Sharing a few good quotes that I got as a forward. There are learnings for those investing and building a business," he tweeted.

Staying true to being "brutally honest", Charlie Munger had recently called Tesla's achievements in the automotive industry a minor miracle.

“I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did,” Munger told CNBC. “I do not equate Tesla with bitcoin. Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization. Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn’t do.”

“We haven’t had a successful new auto company in a long, long time. What Tesla has done in the car business is a minor miracle."

Elaborating on his distrust of cryptocurrency, he said that digital currencies are a malicious combination of fraud and delusion.

“This is a very, very bad thing. The country did not need a currency that was good for kidnappers,” Munger told the publication. “There are people who think they’ve got to be on every deal that’s hot. I think that’s totally crazy. They don’t care whether it’s child prostitution or bitcoin.”

