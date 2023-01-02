 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Charlie Munger turns 99: 9 useful quotes by the billionaire investor

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Charlie Munger is the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and the best friend of legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffet.

Charlie Munger

Billionaire investor and vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, turned 99 on Sunday.  The legendary businessman often shares snippets of advice regarding investment and here are nine useful quotes by him.

1.) “The best armour of old age is a well spent life preceding it.”

2.) “The world is not driven by greed. It’s driven by envy. I have conquered envy in my own life. I don’t envy anybody. I don’t give a damn what someone else has. But other people are driven crazy by it.”

3.) "You're not going to get very far in life on the basis of what you already know. You're going to advance in life by what you're going to learn."

4.) The big money is not in the buying and the selling, but in the waiting.

5.) "There is no better teacher than history in determining the future… There are answers worth billions of dollars in a history book."