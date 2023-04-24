Indian-American investor Mohnish Pabrai on meeting 99-year-old Charlie Munger: 'He was...'

Mohnish Pabrai with vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger and (right) with Munger's assistant Doerthe. (Image credit: @MohnishPabrai/Twitter)

Indian-American investor and hedge fund owner Mohnish Pabrai, who is close friends with legendary investor duo Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, recently met the latter for a dinner and shared photos from the meet.

"A wonderful evening and dinner with Charlie (Munger) last night. He was in top form," Pabrai tweeted. He added that at the meet, Pabrai gifted Munger, an avid reader, the autobiography of William Zeckendorf, a prominent real estate developer in the mid-nineties who developed a significant portion of the New York City urban landscape. At the peak of his power, William Zeckendorf was a man with the Midas touch in an age of computers.

It turns out Charlie Munger had also met the legendary realtor. "Charlie liked the Zeckendorf autobiography I gave him. Was surprised to learn he had met Zeckendorf!" the Mumbai-born Pabrai tweeted.



A wonderful evening and dinner with Charlie last night. He was in top form. It was a nice bonus to run into his long time asst. Doerthe. I was surprised to learn that Doerthe has a 1965 Mustang (which she bought in 1968). It is her only car and she has driven it for 55 years!… pic.twitter.com/psevim2FNH

— Mohnish Pabrai (@MohnishPabrai) April 23, 2023

Earlier, in a podcast of Richer, Wiser, Happier, the Pabrai Investment Funds boss described Charlie Munger as deeply humble and empathetic. The 99-year-old investor and Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairman also swears a lot, reads constantly, and can analyse businesses in seconds, Mohnish Pabrai had said.

"There's a big stack of books and other reading materials on one side of him, and there's a big stack of books on the other side. Charlie's like an assembly line, devouring. There's an engine of these things running through from the unread pile to the read pile," Pabrai had said.

The investor, who has admitted that he follows the investment style of Warren Buffett and Charles Munger, had once grabbed headlines for paying $650,100 (Rs 5.32 crore) in 2007 for a seat at a charity lunch with Buffett.

