Chants for equal pay in the field as US Women's Soccer Team wins 4th soccer championship

The US women's soccer team clinched the winning title at the recently concluded 4th soccer championship. However, what made the victory sweeter was the crowd's chants on equal pay for the women's team.

While the US team was celebrating their victory, loud chants of “equal pay” started coming from the stands amid booing for FIFA members. The international governing body for football reportedly plans to pay a bonus of $4 million to the women’s team as compared to $38 million given to the male winners of last year's World Cup.

According to a report by the National Public Radio, a lawsuit on gender discrimination was filed before the tournament began, demanding same pay for the members of the women’s and men’s team. Supporters of the US Women's National Team said a fourth win made the case even stronger.

One such fan, Kenneth Lloyd, who hails from Texas, said: “To have our ladies represent and show that our soccer program is superior, it should inspire the United States to pay these women what they deserve.”

Commenting on the lawsuit and the contribution of people pushing to make equal pay happen, Megan Rapinoe, the winger of the team who also won the Golden Ball Award, said: “All players, I'm saying every player at this World Cup, put on the most incredible show that you could ever ask for.”

Incidentally, this is the fourth time the US women’s soccer team won the cup whereas the men's team lost in the final of a regional tournament. In 2017, they couldn’t even qualify for the World Cup, and yet, the glaring pay gap exists.

Also, the women’s games have reportedly generated about $50.8 million in revenue for the past three years, whereas their male counterpart generated $49.9 million. Even then, sports law expert Michael McCann believes, resolving this issue will not be a cakewalk.

McCann, Director at the Sports and Entertainment Law Institute, University of New Hampshire's School of Law, said the lack of consensus on several issues involved in the suit will make a resolution difficult.

For instance, the men’s team is paid when they play, through bonuses. The women’s team, on the other hand, has guaranteed pay apart from certain bonuses that are structured differently.

Moreover, when sponsorships come in, they are often sold in packages, making it difficult to decipher which team they are going to.

That apart, the number of games played by each team also influences the revenue.

However, as The Washington Post pointed out, women are indeed paid less sometimes, especially vis-à-vis World Cup bonuses.

Emily Martin, Vice President for education and workplace justice at the National Women's Law Center, however, sees the fight as part of a broader movement that has been on for the past many years.

She added, “Given the Women's National Team's sustained excellence, pay equality may be aiming too low — and perhaps it's time to ask for better pay.”