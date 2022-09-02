English
    Changing fingerprints with Rs 25,000 surgery: Cops bust racket in Telangana

    Police in Telangana have arrested four members of a gang that carried out surgeries to alter fingerprint patterns.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    Image credit: RachakondaCop/Twitter

    Image credit: RachakondaCop/Twitter


    Police in Telangana have arrested four members of a gang that carried out surgeries to alter fingerprint patterns. These surgeries helped people alter their fingerprints and apply for fresh Kuwait visas after being deported from the country for criminal activities, police say.

    Two members of the gang themselves underwent the procedure to change their fingerprints and gain re-entry into Kuwait, said Rachakonda Police in Telangana.

    Together, the four accused carried out at least 11 such surgeries, charging Rs 25,000 from each person who underwent the procedure.

    Their scam came to an end on Sunday when police, acting on a tip-off, raided a hotel room in Annojiguda where the procedure was being carried out on more people.

    Police arrested Gajjalakondugari Naga Muneshwar Reddy, Sagabala Venkat Ramana, Bovilla Shiva Shankar Reddy and Rendla Rama Krishna Reddy in connection with the case. All four accused are from Andhra Pradesh, according to The Hindu.

    Police said that Muneshwar Reddy, 39, and Venkat Ramana, 36, worked as X-ray technician and anaesthesia technician respectively. The two were working together at a diagnostic centre in Tirupati when they met a person who told them he had altered his fingerprint in Sri Lanka to gain re-entry to Kuwait.

    Reddy then hatched a plan to make money by performing these surgeries in India. They would cut the upper layer of the fingertip and remove part of the tissue before stitching it up again. This would alter a person’s fingerprint temporarily. The slightly-altered fingerprint would last up to one year, in which time the person would get their fingerprints updated under India's unique identity system Aadhaar and apply for a fresh Kuwait visa.

    The accused took advantage of the fact that the technology used by Kuwait Immigration is not advanced enough to detect the change.

    “Due to expiry of visa or for violating visa conditions, some people are deported from Kuwait. The accused used to perform fingertip surgeries on such people. They then gave them a new address and identity and got them visas to go to Kuwait again. We have busted this gang,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said, according to The Hindu.
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 01:47 pm
