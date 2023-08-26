Pakistani journalists praise India for Chandrayaan-3's success: 'Kya visual tha'. Video

Two Pakistani anchors were seen praising the success of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon's south pole.

Following Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon's south pole on Wednesday, many leading personalities and organisations in India praised ISRO for the work done by them in the successful execution of the mission.

However, praise for Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon's south pole was not restricted only to India. A video released on X (formerly Twitter) showed two Pakistani anchors working for Geo News praising their neighbours for successfully completing the mission.

In the video, the woman anchor, identified as Huma, could be heard saying that while India had reached the moon, Pakistan were more worried about trivial issues in their country.

"India chaand pe pahunch gaya...hum beech pe he phasey hue hai. Apni ladaiyon main padein hue hai. (While India has left its mark on the moon, here we are… grappling with internal conflicts and relatively trivial matters). We need to broaden our horizons," she said in the video.



Kaam aisa karo ki dushman bhi taarif kre. pic.twitter.com/dUIZJC5xLI — Zaira Nizaam(@Zaira_Nizaam) August 25, 2023

A male anchor, identified as Abdullah who was co-anchoring the show with Huma, praised the visual spectacle that was the land rover Vikram landing on the moon's south pole on Wednesday evening and added despite both nations having many similarities, they were still poles apart.

"Kya visual tha..hum ek jaise zabaan bolte hai, hamara rang bhi ek jaisa hai phir bhi bahut fark (What a visual. We speak the same language, we exhibit the same colours but still there is a lot of difference)," Abdullah said.

The praise from the anchors comes at a time when a journalist congratulated India for Chadrayaan-3's success, but asked the country to return Rs 24,081 crore given by British government as aid money between 2016 and 2021. The presenter faced backlash for his comments on social media.

Also read: Elon Musk responds to Sundar Pichai’s post on Chandrayaan-3