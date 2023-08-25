Moon crater pics from Chandrayaan-3 compared to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon roads: ‘Like Koramangala’

India's space science history witnessed a new chapter being written on Wednesday evening when Chandrayaan-3 saw a successful landing on the moon's south pole.
While congratulatory messages poured in from India and abroad, some social media users chose to look at the funny side when ISRO released pictures of the moon on X (formerly Twitter).
A common theme noticed in some of the posts revolved around how the craters on the moon's surfaces resembled the uneven roads in some of India's major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon.
Here are some of the reactions by users to ISRO's post:
This looks like Kormangala. https://t.co/nlOzUF1tSY
— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 23, 2023
Looks like the roads of whitefield #Bangalore https://t.co/fMJ7c9G9CH
— Amarjeet (@sahooamarjeet) August 24, 2023
The moon has smaller potholes than the Mumbai-Goa Highway, courtesy @nitin_gadkari. https://t.co/UxCvtRPw3a
— Stoic Tejas (@UnitedTejas) August 23, 2023
This looks like Gurgaon sector road- absolutely same https://t.co/rb9MnUuxEo
— Hemaang (@JrSehgal) August 23, 2023
ISRO practiced landing on the roads of Bangalore https://t.co/D6iSIciEOo
— @nshu(@anshu2701) August 23, 2023
Looks eerily similar to Bangalore roads https://t.co/iV2Dtod5zA
— Akash Sriram (@HoodieOnVeshti) August 23, 2023
Bruhh this is Not Moon !
this is Katraj - Kondhwa road #pune https://t.co/Blw9zaLZKf
— JayK (@Jordankumarr) August 23, 2023
Goa Mumbai highway! https://t.co/EL8OdwMy9Y
— Dr. Anuj (@anujtiwari11) August 23, 2023
We have worse potholes in Navi Mumbai https://t.co/WIHHkyKVI7 pic.twitter.com/U5N2feklFk
— Banrakas (@noyes99) August 24, 2023
Looks like open pores on my face https://t.co/losMFPhUeq
— a (@chigaxx) August 24, 2023
the roads in certain areas of delhi are worse than this ngl https://t.co/EMuqudBb3r
— ak (@arjunality) August 24, 2023
Indian Roads also have the same kind of potholeshttps://t.co/1W8gCZH5GJ
— Curious Keeda (@Curi0us_Keeda) August 23, 2023
This is Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road potholes you can’t fool me https://t.co/adMMWkYSsR
— Chocolate chip cookie (@Cookiehuntr) August 23, 2023
Also read: Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fill potholes in city
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!