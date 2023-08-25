English
    Moon crater pics from Chandrayaan-3 compared to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon roads: ‘Like Koramangala’

    While congratulatory messages poured in from India and abroad, some social media users chose to look at the funny side when ISRO released pictures of the moon on X (formerly Twitter).

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    Moon craters

    A common theme noticed in some of the posts revolved around the craters on the moon's surfaces resembled the uneven roads in some of India's major cities.

    India's space science history witnessed a new chapter being written on Wednesday evening when Chandrayaan-3 saw a successful landing on the moon's south pole.

    A common theme noticed in some of the posts revolved around how the craters on the moon's surfaces resembled the uneven roads in some of India's major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon.


    Here are some of the reactions by users to ISRO's post:


    In a hilarious incident from 2019 when the Chandrayaan-2 mission was launched, a Bengaluru man was seen walking on an uneven road in the Herohalli area of the city, wearing a spacesuit to indicate the poor condition of the road.

    Also read: Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fill potholes in city

    first published: Aug 25, 2023 02:22 pm

