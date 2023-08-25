Moon crater pics from Chandrayaan-3 compared to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon roads: ‘Like Koramangala’

A common theme noticed in some of the posts revolved around the craters on the moon's surfaces resembled the uneven roads in some of India's major cities.

India's space science history witnessed a new chapter being written on Wednesday evening when Chandrayaan-3 saw a successful landing on the moon's south pole.

While congratulatory messages poured in from India and abroad, some social media users chose to look at the funny side when ISRO released pictures of the moon on X (formerly Twitter).

A common theme noticed in some of the posts revolved around how the craters on the moon's surfaces resembled the uneven roads in some of India's major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

Here are some of the reactions by users to ISRO's post:



This looks like Kormangala. https://t.co/nlOzUF1tSY

— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 23, 2023



The moon has smaller potholes than the Mumbai-Goa Highway, courtesy @nitin_gadkari. https://t.co/UxCvtRPw3a

— Stoic Tejas (@UnitedTejas) August 23, 2023



This looks like Gurgaon sector road- absolutely same https://t.co/rb9MnUuxEo

— Hemaang (@JrSehgal) August 23, 2023



ISRO practiced landing on the roads of Bangalore https://t.co/D6iSIciEOo

— @nshu(@anshu2701) August 23, 2023



Looks eerily similar to Bangalore roads https://t.co/iV2Dtod5zA

— Akash Sriram (@HoodieOnVeshti) August 23, 2023



Bruhh this is Not Moon !

this is Katraj - Kondhwa road #pune https://t.co/Blw9zaLZKf

— JayK (@Jordankumarr) August 23, 2023



We have worse potholes in Navi Mumbai https://t.co/WIHHkyKVI7 pic.twitter.com/U5N2feklFk

— Banrakas (@noyes99) August 24, 2023



Looks like open pores on my face https://t.co/losMFPhUeq

— a (@chigaxx) August 24, 2023



the roads in certain areas of delhi are worse than this ngl https://t.co/EMuqudBb3r

— ak (@arjunality) August 24, 2023



Indian Roads also have the same kind of potholeshttps://t.co/1W8gCZH5GJ

— Curious Keeda (@Curi0us_Keeda) August 23, 2023



This is Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road potholes you can’t fool me https://t.co/adMMWkYSsR — Chocolate chip cookie (@Cookiehuntr) August 23, 2023

In a hilarious incident from 2019 when the Chandrayaan-2 mission was launched, a Bengaluru man was seen walking on an uneven road in the Herohalli area of the city, wearing a spacesuit to indicate the poor condition of the road.

