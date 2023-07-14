Chandrayaan-3: How ISRO's lunar mission got its name

Chandrayaan is a combination of two Sanskrit words, Chandra and Yaan. (Image: ISRO)

India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, is all set to begin its journey to the moon at 2.35 pm in the afternoon today from Sriharikota. A moon lander will land on the lunar surface and deploy a rover, which will then explore the earth’s solo satellite.

The name "Chandrayaan", given by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) holds significant meaning and reflects India's rich cultural and scientific heritage.

Meaning of the name:

"Chandrayaan" is a combination of two Sanskrit words, "Chandra" and "Yaan." "Chandra" translates to "moon" in English, while "Yaan" refers to "vehicle" or "craft." Thus, Chandrayaan can be understood as "Moon Vehicle" or "Moon Craft."

Cultural Significance:

The name Chandrayaan goes beyond its literal translation, carrying deep cultural and historical significance for India. The Moon has played a profound role in Indian mythology, literature, and spiritual traditions for centuries.

In Hindu mythology, the Moon is personified as Chandra, a deity and the presiding god of the lunar sphere. Chandra is often depicted as a serene and gentle figure, symbolizing purity and tranquility.

Scientific Objectives of Chandrayaan:

Chandrayaan-1, launched on October 22, 2008, and Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22, 2019, have both served as significant milestones in India's space exploration program.

The missions have mapped the lunar surface and helped create detailed maps of the Moon's surface, helping scientists better understand its topography, mineralogy, and elemental composition.

The missions have also investigated the Lunar atmosphere, studying the composition of the exosphere and variations to gain insights into the Moon's geological evolution.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission carried the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which were designed to explore the lunar surface and collect soil samples. Although the landing did not go as planned, the mission provided valuable data and paved the way for future attempts at lunar sample return.