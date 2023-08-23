Chandrayaan-3: Bengaluru restaurant hosts ‘watch party’ for moon landing

The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched in July.

As India awaits the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, a popular restaurant in Bengaluru and a community for space enthusiasts are hosting a “watch party” for people to witness the event live. The mission has captivated public attention since launching nearly six weeks ago in front of thousands of cheering spectators.

The Hole in the Wall cage in Bengaluru’s Koramangala and Agnivara, which describes itself as a community of “dreamers, thinkersm, doers and space enthusiasts”, are hosting the “watch party” on Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

"This is your chance to experience the thrill with fellow space enthusiasts. Awesome company, thrilling moments - what more could you ask for?" a posted read.

While schools in Haryana have organise live streaming of the milestone event, a "science party" has been organised in Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, making it only the fourth country to do so and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of the Earth's only natural satellite.



India is on the cusp of becoming the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole, days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.

The mission was launched on board Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan-2 module crash-landed on the moon's surface in September 2019. The lander, called Vikram - after the founder of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai - was due to touch down on the Moon, but contact was lost around 2.1 kilometres above the surface.