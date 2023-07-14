'A billion hearts are praying': Akshay Kumar on Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3: Akshay Kumar's wish for ISRO comes ahead of India's ambitous moon mission.

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday wished scientists at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) good luck ahead of Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious lunar mission making a fresh attempt to land an unmanned mission on the moon after a failed bid in 2019.

“And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you,” the Bollywood actor tweeted, quote-tweeting his post from September 9, when he said the nation is confident that “Chandrayaan-2 will make way for Chandrayaan-3 soon.”



The 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 began on Thursday at Sriharikota, premier space agency said.

The lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan-2 module crash-landed on the moon's surface in September 2019. The lander, called Vikram - after the founder of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai - was due to touch down on the Moon, but contact was lost around 2.1 kilometres above the surface.

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple at Sullurpeta near Tirupati in the run-up to the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission. "I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi...I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission," Somnath told reporters.

Somnath, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Space Commission, said Chandrayaan-3 will be launched at 2:35 pm on Friday and called the LVM3 rocket big and strong which is on its fourth continuous mission.

India seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to put a mission on the moon's surface and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power.