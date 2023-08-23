Fact-check: AI-generated visuals claim to show moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

An illustration showing the surface of the moon (Representational image via Pixabay)

The Chandrayaan-3 lander is expected to land on the far side of the moon on Wednesday, August 23. If successful, the landing will mark a historic milestone – it will be the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the lunar far side area. Ahead of the highly-anticipated touchdown, which will be streamed live for the world, AI-generated visuals of the moon have been going viral online.

A number of images and videos that have cropped up online over the last few days claim to show the surface of the moon, as captured by Chandrayaan-3. While some are blatantly fake – like an animated video showing the earth from the moon – others are harder to classify as AI-generated and have fooled many.

One viral video shows the earth ‘rising’ when viewed from the lunar surface. “Amazing Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Look how Earth looks from the Moon,” the video was captioned on X (formerly Twitter), where it has garnered over 5 lakh views in total.

However, when several people in the comments section pointed out the video looked fake, the person who posted the clip, Mithilesh Keshari, wrote: “It’s AI generated and people should use common sense that no one reached with such HD camera to shoot video.”

Another Twitter user named Vishal Verma also shared a video which claims to show craters on the surface of the moon. “The visuals of the moon from Chandrayaan-3 are simply Stunning!” he wrote



The visuals of the moon from Chandrayaan - 3 are simply Stunning! Can't keep Calm, Save the date! Landing on South Pole of the Moon just 3 days away - 23rd Aug 1745pm Indian time.

Also Praying for recovery of Russia's Luna 25! #Chandrayaan_3 #Luna25 pic.twitter.com/GmCRE51Lqd

— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 20, 2023



However, several people in the comments section called him out for sharing fake and misleading content. Using reverse search reveals that the visuals were first posted on i-Stock in December 2020. “Textured surface of the moon close-up in motion. 3d illustration. Elements of this image furnished by NASA stock photo,” the i-Stock caption read.

While none of these photos or videos are real, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released images that were actually taken by cameras on board Chandrayaan-3.