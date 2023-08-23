English
    Fact-check: AI-generated visuals claim to show moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

    A number of images and videos that have cropped up online over the last few days claim to show the surface of the moon, as captured by Chandrayaan-3.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
    Moon illustration

    An illustration showing the surface of the moon (Representational image via Pixabay)

    The Chandrayaan-3 lander is expected to land on the far side of the moon on Wednesday, August 23. If successful, the landing will mark a historic milestone – it will be the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the lunar far side area. Ahead of the highly-anticipated touchdown, which will be streamed live for the world, AI-generated visuals of the moon have been going viral online.

    A number of images and videos that have cropped up online over the last few days claim to show the surface of the moon, as captured by Chandrayaan-3. While some are blatantly fake – like an animated video showing the earth from the moon – others are harder to classify as AI-generated and have fooled many.


    One viral video shows the earth ‘rising’ when viewed from the lunar surface. “Amazing Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Look how Earth looks from the Moon,” the video was captioned on X (formerly Twitter), where it has garnered over 5 lakh views in total.


    However, when several people in the comments section pointed out the video looked fake, the person who posted the clip, Mithilesh Keshari, wrote: “It’s AI generated and people should use common sense that no one reached with such HD camera to shoot video.”

    Another Twitter user named Vishal Verma also shared a video which claims to show craters on the surface of the moon. “The visuals of the moon from Chandrayaan-3 are simply Stunning!” he wrote

    However, several people in the comments section called him out for sharing fake and misleading content. Using reverse search reveals that the visuals were first posted on i-Stock in December 2020. “Textured surface of the moon close-up in motion. 3d illustration. Elements of this image furnished by NASA stock photo,” the i-Stock caption read.

    While none of these photos or videos are real, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released images that were actually taken by cameras on board Chandrayaan-3.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 12:23 pm

