Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2: NASA seems to be praising itself in congratulatory tweet to ISRO

Twitter users were certain there was a hint of arrogance in NASA’s tweet

Jagyaseni Biswas
(Image: Twitter/ ISRO)
(Image: Twitter/ ISRO)

The successful launch of the GSLV Mark III rocket on July 22, marked the beginning of Chandrayaan 2, India’s second mission to the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the second moon mission from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, one of the two satellite launch centres in the country.

The rocket was sent into the Earth’s orbit in the second attempt, as the mission was aborted 56 minutes before the rocket could be launched, the first time. Thousands of people had gathered at Sriharikota to witness history unfold as the rocket took off, marking the launch of the Rs 978 crore mission.

The launch will make India the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China, to make a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission also makes India the first country to explore the lunar South Pole or what is commonly called the dark side of the Moon.

related news

Naturally, the news made Indians across the globe ecstatic, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the space agency from all parts of the world. One such message was shared by USA’s space agency NASA, which commended ISRO for succeeding in launching the rocket.

However, Indian Twitter users were certain there was a hint of arrogance in NASA’s tweet and called it out for what they thought was jealousy over ISRO’s achievement.





 
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) #NASA

