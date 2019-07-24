Chandrayaan 2: NASA seems to be praising itself in congratulatory tweet to ISRO

The successful launch of the GSLV Mark III rocket on July 22, marked the beginning of Chandrayaan 2, India’s second mission to the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the second moon mission from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, one of the two satellite launch centres in the country.

The rocket was sent into the Earth’s orbit in the second attempt, as the mission was aborted 56 minutes before the rocket could be launched, the first time. Thousands of people had gathered at Sriharikota to witness history unfold as the rocket took off, marking the launch of the Rs 978 crore mission.

The launch will make India the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China, to make a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission also makes India the first country to explore the lunar South Pole or what is commonly called the dark side of the Moon.



Congrats to @ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan 2, a mission to study the Moon. We're proud to support your mission comms using our Deep Space Network and look forward to what you learn about the lunar South pole where we will send astronauts on our #Artemis mission in a few years pic.twitter.com/dOcWBX3kOE

— NASA (@NASA) July 22, 2019



Is NASA flexing on ISRO or genuinely congratulating.

Anyways, thanks and best wishes for your upcoming manned moon mission. pic.twitter.com/nSJCaOGmTd

— Ketan Ramteke (@theketan2) July 22, 2019



I can smell arrogance in @NASA tweet here.U guys keep ur arrogance. We ll @isro break it everytime. N don't forget most of ur scientists are Indians or of Indian origin. You guys have money..we got brains ...don't forget that. Soon we will catch u guys ..India has just started!

— Munmun Das (@munmun0506) July 22, 2019



I am sure your #Artemis will seek help from our mission....you are welcome

— ashish kumar (@AksharmaEr) July 22, 2019



NASA: When we are successful, we talk about our success.

NASA: When others are successful, we boast our capabilities.

— Sreejan Alapati (@SreejanAlapati) July 22, 2019



You guys are still using Russian made SOYUZ rockets to launch your Satellites. But Russians never gave any disrespectful statements like this.

Stop Embarrassing yourself !!#Chandryaan2 pic.twitter.com/Kzn9kLrxm5 — Mishu (@learning_from_u) July 23, 2019

Naturally, the news made Indians across the globe ecstatic, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the space agency from all parts of the world. One such message was shared by USA’s space agency NASA, which commended ISRO for succeeding in launching the rocket.However, Indian Twitter users were certain there was a hint of arrogance in NASA’s tweet and called it out for what they thought was jealousy over ISRO’s achievement.