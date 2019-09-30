App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2 '98% successful' not my opinion: ISRO chief

Sivan explained that the 98% success rate was not announced arbitrarily but after carefully studying the multiple objectives achieved in the course of the mission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan has claimed in a recent interview that the contentious statement “Chandrayaan 2 mission was 98 percent successful” was not made by him. Clarifying confusions further, he said that the success rate was announced by the committee after an internal assessment.

He gave this clarification when he was asked why he declared India’s second Moon mission a near-success despite the Vikram hard-landing on the lunar surface, reported the Times of India. Sivan explained that the 98 percent success rate was not announced arbitrarily but after carefully studying the multiple objectives achieved in the course of the mission.

Speaking about the stages of the mission that were successfully completed, the ISRO chief gave the example of the smooth lift-off of GSLV, its trans-lunar injection, entry into the lunar orbit, separation of the lander from the orbiter, to name a few. In fact, Vikram’s landing was also going as planned except in the last part.

Close

While highlighting the positive outcomes of the country’s second Moon mission, Sivan also pointed out how it helped establish the “Bahubali’s” immense lifting capability.

related news

The committee that is currently trying to establish why and how the control room lost contact of the Vikram lander on September 7 comprises academicians and ISRO scientists. When ready, the report will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, given the prime minister is their department’s head. The further course of action on the mission will depend on the review of the report.

The ISRO chief further informed that the images taken by the orbiter might be available in public domain if they are deemed fit for so after a due process of reviewing and approvals. As of now, ISRO scientists are focusing on upcoming missions such as Cartosat-3, RISAT-2BR1 and RISAT-2BR2, GISAT-1 and GISAT-2, and an SSLV launch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Chandrayaan-II #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) #ISRO chief

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.