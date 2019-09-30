Chandrayaan 2 '98% successful' not my opinion: ISRO chief

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan has claimed in a recent interview that the contentious statement “Chandrayaan 2 mission was 98 percent successful” was not made by him. Clarifying confusions further, he said that the success rate was announced by the committee after an internal assessment.

He gave this clarification when he was asked why he declared India’s second Moon mission a near-success despite the Vikram hard-landing on the lunar surface, reported the Times of India. Sivan explained that the 98 percent success rate was not announced arbitrarily but after carefully studying the multiple objectives achieved in the course of the mission.

Speaking about the stages of the mission that were successfully completed, the ISRO chief gave the example of the smooth lift-off of GSLV, its trans-lunar injection, entry into the lunar orbit, separation of the lander from the orbiter, to name a few. In fact, Vikram’s landing was also going as planned except in the last part.

While highlighting the positive outcomes of the country’s second Moon mission, Sivan also pointed out how it helped establish the “Bahubali’s” immense lifting capability.

The committee that is currently trying to establish why and how the control room lost contact of the Vikram lander on September 7 comprises academicians and ISRO scientists. When ready, the report will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, given the prime minister is their department’s head. The further course of action on the mission will depend on the review of the report.