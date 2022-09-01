English
    Chandigarh University trolled online for offering Rs 10,000 salary to experienced animators

    After social media backlash, Chandigarh University seems to have modified its ad, posted on job portal Indeed.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    (Image credit: @MauryanPentool/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @MauryanPentool/Twitter)


    A university based in Punjab is being trolled online for a job posting seeking a candidate with around five years of experience but offering a salary just a little over Rs 10,000 per month.

    A screenshot 0f the job ad, posted by Chandigarh University, a private university in Mohali in Punjab, was shared on Twitter by a user named Anurag Maurya earlier this week.

    His tweet received over 1,200 likes and 182 re-tweets.

     

    The job ad was for an animator with four to five years of experience and proficiency in a host of computer programmes.

    "(The candidates should be) a creative storyteller with presentation abilities," the posting said, adding that candidates must be team players and possess excellent communication skills.

    "Added advantage: degree in computer animation, 3D/graphic design, fine arts or relevant fields," it added.

    The salary? A meagre Rs 10, 468 per month.

    Twitter users commented on how unfair the offer was.

    "It will take five to six years plus lakhs of rupees just to acquire the skills that they require," one person said.

    "After (listing) so many requirements, will they sign (candidates) for Avatar movie?" another person wrote.

    "The kanjoosi (miserliness) of bosses is one of the biggest problems in India," a third person commented.

    "Making Instagram reels is more lucrative," another user responded.

    The university seems to have modified its ad, posted on job portal Indeed, after the backlash on Twitter. Not only did they remove the requirement of experience, but also deleted the salary for the position.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #jobs #Punjab #Twitter
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:42 am
