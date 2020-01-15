App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandigarh man arrested on live TV after confessing to murder

The Chandigarh resident made the confession while giving an interview at the News 18 studio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maninder Singh, a 31-year-old murder accused, accidentally confessed to killing two women in the past 10 years. The Chandigarh resident made the confession while giving an interview at the News 18 studio.

In the interview that was streamed live, Maninder could be heard saying that he had killed his 24-year-old live-in partner Sarabjit Kaur in a fit of rage on New Year’s Eve. He went on to admit that he had also killed another of his girlfriends – Renu – back in 2010.

After police had found the Kaur’s body in a hotel room in Chandigarh’s industrial area, they began searching for Maninder, who was out on bail after being convicted in the 2010 murder case.

Close

In his on-air confession, Maninder said: “I had gone to a hotel to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sarabjit Kaur. I suspected that my girlfriend was having an affair with someone, which was confirmed when the same man called on her mobile phone in the dead of night. We got into a fight after that, which escalated soon and in a fit of rage, I strangled her. When I cooled down, I realised I have made a mistake and bolted out of the crime scene.”

related news

He added: "I killed Sarabjit because she was having an affair with her sister-in-law's brother and killed Renu because she was double-dating a man from Uttar Pradesh."

Right after his confession, police arrived at the studio while his live interview was still being aired. Maninder was arrested on January 14 itself.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #confession #homicide #live streaming #murder accused

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.