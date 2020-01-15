Chandigarh man arrested on live TV after confessing to murder

Maninder Singh, a 31-year-old murder accused, accidentally confessed to killing two women in the past 10 years. The Chandigarh resident made the confession while giving an interview at the News 18 studio.

In the interview that was streamed live, Maninder could be heard saying that he had killed his 24-year-old live-in partner Sarabjit Kaur in a fit of rage on New Year’s Eve. He went on to admit that he had also killed another of his girlfriends – Renu – back in 2010.

After police had found the Kaur’s body in a hotel room in Chandigarh’s industrial area, they began searching for Maninder, who was out on bail after being convicted in the 2010 murder case.

In his on-air confession, Maninder said: “I had gone to a hotel to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sarabjit Kaur. I suspected that my girlfriend was having an affair with someone, which was confirmed when the same man called on her mobile phone in the dead of night. We got into a fight after that, which escalated soon and in a fit of rage, I strangled her. When I cooled down, I realised I have made a mistake and bolted out of the crime scene.”

He added: "I killed Sarabjit because she was having an affair with her sister-in-law's brother and killed Renu because she was double-dating a man from Uttar Pradesh."