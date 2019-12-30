Challan of Rs 6,100 issued against Congress worker who helped out Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow: Report

A fine of Rs 6,100 was slapped on the Congress worker who had given a ride to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh during the Citizenship law protests. The party worker was fined on December 29 for riding without a helmet.

A challan of Rs 2,500 was issued for not showing driving license, of Rs 2,500 for rash driving, of Rs 500 for not wearing helmets, of Rs 300 for flouting traffic rules, and of Rs 300 for possessing faulty number plate, reported India Today.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Rajasthan Dheeraj Gurjar, a former Congress MLA from Jahazpur, was caught riding with Priyanka Gandhi without a helmet.

It all started with Uttar Pradesh Police intercepting Gandhi’s car in Lucknow on December 28 while she was on her way to meet the kin of ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri. The former government employee was imprisoned for being involved in the anti-government protests rocking the city.

Dheeraj Gurjar gave Priyanka a ride on his scooter after UP cops had refused to let her go and meet the family of the former IPS officer.

Talking to reporters about her ordeal, Priyanka said: “We were on our way to the ex-IPS officer’s residence when a police vehicle halted in front of us and said we cannot proceed any further. When I asked why, they just told me we aren’t allowed to move ahead.”

She added: “I got off the vehicle and started walking but was accosted by policemen. Soon, a lady cop pushed me and I fell down. They tried to stop me in every way possible, but I resisted. I was determined to stand by every citizen who has faced police oppression in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act protests. This is my ‘satyagraha’.”

The top Congress leader also claimed that police personnel had even grabbed her by her throat. The cops, however, have denied all such allegations.