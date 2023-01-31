UK gets its first-ever Indian drive-thru restaurant

Chaiiwala's drive-thru restaurant in Greater Manchester. (Image credit: Chaiiwala/Instagram)

The UK recently got its first ever Indian restaurant drive-thru after popular street-food chain Chaiiwala opened a drive-thru outlet in Greater Manchester.

The restaurant drive-thru in Bolton offers a variety of tea and signature items such as Desi Breakfast and Sweet Bombay Toas. Also on the menu are Aloo Tikki Burgers, Chilli Chip Butty, Chilli Paneer and Mumbai Mac 'n' Cheese.

“This is a totally new experience for our valued customers and the first time they can experience our Indian street food in a drive-thru setting,”Chaiiwala co-founder Sohail Ali told Bolton News.

“This is the first time we have offered this concept and are delighted with the results."

The eatery chain is looking to launch more such drive-thrus in the UK.

Chaiiwala offers a wide range of tea such as Caramel Chaii, Chaii Latte, Cinnamon Chaii and Pink Chaii among others.