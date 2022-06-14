'Chai Pani', serving Indian street food, declared best restaurant in US

A showdown to win the coveted crown for the best restaurant in America shone the spotlight on an affordable eatery in North Carolina that serves Indian street food.

“Chai Pani”, that serves Indian street food at cheap prices in Asheville, was declared the best restaurant in the United States at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago on Monday. Chai Pani translates to tea and water in Hindi.

One of the specialty items at the lively and bright establishment is chaat. Chai Pani sells quite a few varieties of chaat apart from other street food, extremely common and much enjoyed in India.

The prices are an upwards of $8 for chaat while thalis can cost you over $17.

“Chai Pani” opened in 2009 in Asheville and has branched out in other cities as well. The chef, Meherwan Irani, has been nominated five times at the awards.

The restaurant on its website states why they serve street food out of all the cuisines available out there.

“Some of the best food of any country is its street food, and Chai Pani features chaat - crunchy, spicy, sweet, tangy, brightly flavored Indian street snacks. And because there's nothing more comforting and delicious in any culture than a home cooked meal, Chai Pani also brings you thalis - traditional family meals highlighting India's amazing culinary diversity,” the section reads.

Another win for India at the event was for the Best Chef of New York state award that went to Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka.