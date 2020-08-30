172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|chadwick-bosemans-last-post-crowned-as-the-most-liked-tweet-on-twitter-5773101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chadwick Boseman's last post crowned as the 'most-liked tweet' on Twitter

The previous most-liked tweet was from former US President Barack Obama that had received over 4.3 million likes and over 1.6 million Retweets.

Moneycontrol News

The world, on August 29, woke up to the shocking news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. Boseman’s family announced his death via a tweet that included his photo and a statement posted via the Black Panther superhero’s Twitter account.

Twitter has confirmed that the last tweet made from Boseman’s account is the most-liked tweet on the platform. “A tribute fit to the King,” said Twitter, referring Boseman to his role as the King of Wakanda from the Marvel movie Black Panther.

At the time of writing this, the tweet had received over 6.1 million likes, two million Retweets, and over 9.2 lakh quoted comments.

The previous most-liked tweet was from former US President Barack Obama that had received over 4.3 million likes and over 1.6 million Retweets.

Boseman, 43, died of cancer at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. The Black Panther actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

First Published on Aug 30, 2020 09:15 am

