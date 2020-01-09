CES 2020: Google announces new features for its AI-powered voice assistant

At CES 2019, we saw voice-powered AI assistance integrated into almost everything, including a toilet. Google may have slimmed things down since last year, but there were still some big highlights, excluding an amusement park. However, the search giant still had a massive two-story booth. As with the previous year, almost everything was focused on Google Assistant.

Google is introducing a new feature that will read webpages for you if you don’t have the time to stare at your Android phone. All you have to do is say “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” and Google Assistant will read it out loud. However, the AI-voice assistant will only read the relevant text while avoiding social sharing buttons or a page’s navigation options.

You will now be able to schedule one-off tasks with Google Assistant. You can simply schedule a task in the future by simply asking Google Assistant to do it for you. For instance, by saying “Hey Google, turn off the TV at 6 pm”; the connected device will perform the command at the time mentioned. The feature is expected to roll out later this year.

Google Assistant is known to accidentally pick up conversations. And, while Google’s AI assistant isn’t supposed to record any conversations unless you start it with “Hey Google”, that isn’t always the case. Now you can say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you” to wipe out the last thing you’ve said.

This latest feature is inspired by sticky notes. Google Assistant can now be told to leave a note on a lock screen of your smart display. All you have to do is say, “Hey Google, leave a note that says ‘please feed the dog’ (Or whatever you want to say)”. Similar to the sticky note-like feature, Google Assistant will also enable users to set up speed dial contacts.