CES 2020: Acer strengthens its mainstream, pro line up with new Swift & ConceptD 7 Ezel notebooks

Acer recently debuted a number of laptops for consumers and professionals at CES 2020. The laptop manufacturer debuted new mainstream notebooks along with some powerhouse mobile workstations. Of all the announcements from Acer’s camp, the new Swift and ConceptD notebooks had to be the most exciting.

Acer’s new ConceptD 7 Ezel series offers a professional notebook that delivers incredible power in a relatively portable form factor. The ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro are convertible RTX Studio notebooks with a UHD touch display that can be used in five different orientations – stand mode, pad mode, display mode, floating mode, and sharing mode.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro features an Intel Xeon processor and Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics as well as ECC memory support. The standard ConceptD Ezel, on the other hand, can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core H series processor and Nvidia GeForce graphics.

The display on the ConceptD 7 Ezel series can be configured with a 4K IPS panel that is validated by PANTONE, offering 100-percent Adobe RGB colour coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. The new Ezel notebooks feature a Micro-Arc Oxidation finish for durability. Acer also unveiled a ConceptD 700 workstation, which features an Intel Xeon E processor, paired with an Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 GPU.

For mainstream use, Acer took the lid off two new ultra-slim Swift notebooks. The new Swift 3 laptops seek to deliver a perfect balance between power, style and portability. It packs up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors.