CEO to CEO: 10-year-old writes letter to Qantas chief, gets sweetest reply

Our competitors don't normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn't ignore it.

Naturally, there was only one way to respond: CEO to CEO. pic.twitter.com/JTFpzn5a6Y

— Qantas (@Qantas) March 11, 2019

A 10-year-old Australian dreamer wrote a letter to Qantas CEO seeking advice on how to set up his own airline. The CEO, Alan Joyce, posted the letter on Twitter earlier this week, which went viral and won the hearts on internet.

Australian national Alex Jacquot, who says he is already the CEO of an airline called "Oceania Express", requests Alan Joyce to “take him seriously” in the letter.

Alex, who’s on school holidays at the moment, says he has time to work on his new airline now. He goes on to write: "I have already started some stuff like what type of planes I'll need, flight numbers, catering, and more."

The child claims he has already hired staff such as a chief financial officer, an IT head, and a head of maintenance, among others. The budding entrepreneur, however, stressed the need to get some specific related to his upcoming business.

Elucidating the same he tells the Qantas CEO he is also planning to start A350 services from Sydney/Melbourne to London, but needs advice on how to ensure the passengers get enough sleep during the 25-hour long journey.

Alex’s aspirations and dedication didn't go unnoticed. Sharing the letter, Qantas tweeted: "Our competitors don't normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn't ignore it."

Responding to that, Alan wrote “from CEO to CEO”…“I had heard some rumors of another entrant in the market, so I appreciate you taking the time to write.” He said further though he doesn’t usually give advice to competitors, he will make an exception because he was also "once a young boy who was so curious about flight and all its possibilities".

The CEO further advises the young gun to prioritise "safety front and center." He adds that for long flights Qantas is figuring out possibilities of introducing "different designs that give people spaces to stretch out and exercise".

He also invited the boy to a personal meeting to further brainstorm ideas, “compare notes”, and also take a tour of Qantas' Operation Centre.