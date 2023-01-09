 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEO says no one quit his company in the last 5 years. Here’s why

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

A leader offers insights into his management style that helped his team buck the great resignation trend.

Stephen Magli, CEO of New York based advertising company AiDigital. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A CEO who has his team intact in the turbulent times of rapid resignations and mass layoffs has some advice for other leaders on how to retain their top talent.

Stephen Magli, the co-founder and CEO of New York-based AiDigital, said none of his employees have quit in the five years of his advertising company's existence.

"Since I became an entrepreneur, attracting and keeping top talent has been a priority for me," he wrote in an article for the Fast Company magazine. "I believe this focus has contributed more to my company’s success than anything else I have done."

So what are the areas Magli focussed on to build a healthy work culture?

First, he said, was being an empathetic leader.