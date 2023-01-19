 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This CEO worked at Amazon warehouse in peak season: 'Moved 6 tons...'

Jan 19, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Philip Su also has years of experience working with Facebook and Microsoft. Why did he take up a warehouse job?

Philip Su. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Philip Su, a tech CEO and founder, who also has over 17 years of experience working for Microsoft and Facebook, decided in 2021 to take up a job at an Amazon warehouse.

The reasons, he told Insider, were burnout from his previous roles and curiosity about the working conditions at Amazon, that have sparked protests.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Su founded a health software nonprofit, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in 2018. Earlier in this career, he was the Principal Group Manager for Microsoft and the director of Facebook's London engineering office.

"I'd started a nonprofit in Seattle in 2018, building free software for global health, and I'd run it for three years," he told Insider. "But during that last year, I really struggled with seasonal depression."

He said what he really needed then was a structure to his days, adding he was also keen to learn about his own "societal footprint" as a consumer.

He applied for the job in November 2021, and was chosen soon.