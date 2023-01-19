This CEO worked at Amazon warehouse in peak season: 'Moved 6 tons...'

Philip Su. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Philip Su, a tech CEO and founder, who also has over 17 years of experience working for Microsoft and Facebook, decided in 2021 to take up a job at an Amazon warehouse.

The reasons, he told Insider, were burnout from his previous roles and curiosity about the working conditions at Amazon, that have sparked protests.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Su founded a health software nonprofit, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in 2018. Earlier in this career, he was the Principal Group Manager for Microsoft and the director of Facebook's London engineering office.

"I'd started a nonprofit in Seattle in 2018, building free software for global health, and I'd run it for three years," he told Insider. "But during that last year, I really struggled with seasonal depression."

He said what he really needed then was a structure to his days, adding he was also keen to learn about his own "societal footprint" as a consumer.

He applied for the job in November 2021, and was chosen soon.

On his first day at work, Su said he received a simple kit comprising a sports drink, a face mask and pain medication.

This, he said, was vastly different from places like Facebook. "I got an iPhone Plus and a MacBook Pro on my first day," he told Insider. "It just goes to show how vastly different employees are treated in different parts of the industry."

Su claimed that at Amazon's Seattle warehouse, even employees with stationary roles were not given chairs to sit.

He also told Insider Amazon had security gates at exits to ensure the staff didn't steal "iPhones and stuff".

"(This) shows that the greatest assets really are the goods moving into that warehouse, not the people," he wrote.

Detailing work conditions at Amazon during peak times likes holidays and sales, Su said carried 6 tons of packages any given day and did 11 hour-shifts.

Su told Insider that sometimes, he would be given a short notice to come in for an 11-hour shift. "If I missed one of these last-minute mandatory 11-hour days, I could get fired," he claimed.

Amid his stint at Amazon, Su said he was diagnosed with Carpal tunnel syndrome, that causes numbness and tingling in arms. Doctors advised him not to lift more than 10 pounds.

His manager allowed him to handle lighter loads for sometime. When he informed Human Resources about his medical condition, Su was told to opt for shorter shifts that would mean lesser pay or say he was fine and get back to the regular schedule.

Su chose the former but wondered how tough it would be for a person with child and elderly care responsibilities to navigate the situation.

An Amazon representative told Insider they were not able to verify the claims made by Su within the given deadline.

"We're committed to providing accommodations for employees and have a dedicated team whose sole job is to support individual medical restrictions identified by healthcare providers," they added.

Meanwhile Su said after he left Amazon, his physical symptoms disappeared.

As tough as the stint was, Su said it "lifted me out" of depression. It was physically demanding but there were no decision-making pressures.

He suggested that others try out a stint at Amazon too.

"The he idea of really seeing and really feeling what it feels like to be the average American worker is hugely helpful," he wrote.

Working conditions at Amazon's warehouses have for long been the subject of debate.

In November, Amazon workers around the world staged protests, demanding better work conditions and compensation.

In a report, the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of North American labour unions, said Amazon was responsible for nearly half of all injuries in the warehouse industry.

Amazon refuted the data and stood by its safety record.