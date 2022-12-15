 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEO gives her staff extra vacation leaves as prize

Dec 15, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

In Covid times, companies are reinventing ways in which they can benefit their employees and foster a healthy work culture.

Nina Cabrera, CEO of Philippine beauty brand Colourette. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Companies around the world are acknowledging how hard their employees have worked in pandemic years, taking them on all-expenses-paid trips and organising parties where they can sit back and relax.

Recently, a Philippines-based company hosted a raffle during its holiday party, in which three lucky winners won extra paid vacation leaves as prize.

Nina Cabrera, the chief executive officer of make-up brand Colourette, shared a video of her taking out slips with employees' names from a jar. As she announced the winners at the party, the crowd cheered and clapped.

The clip drew praise from social media users.

"Best example of a company that listens to their employees," one user commented on Facebook. "Keep up the amazing work and more power Ms. Nina Cabrera."

Another said: "I wanna work here so bad".