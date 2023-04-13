This CEO failed to get an internship with NASA. Now, he owns a $1.8 billion rocket company​

It was always Peter Beck's dream to send a rocket into space. But in 2006, when he approached NASA and companies like Boeing to hire him as an intern, he was shown the door. It wasn't because the 28-year-old from New Zealand was not qualified.

Beck had skipped college to take up an apprenticeship with a tools manufacturer so he could learn to work with his hands and play around with model rockets and propellants in his free time. By the time he approached the companies in the US, he had built a steam-powered rocket bicycle that traveled nearly 145 kph. Beck felt his experiments would be able to convince NASA and Boeing, but it didn't work.

"Here’s a foreign national turning up to an Air Force base asking a whole bunch of questions about rockets — that doesn’t look good,” 45-year-old Beck told CNBC Make It. Cut to 2023, Beck is now the owner of Rocket Lab based in California which is worth $1.8 billion. The company has completed more than 35 space launches, including one to the moon with a NASA satellite in 2022.

Speaking to the publication on what made him start his own space startup, Beck said after his trip to the US, he came to know that a few companies were actually making what he wanted to create: lightweight, suborbital rockets to transport small satellites. He also knew that it would be difficult to convince investors to back him when he did not have a college degree and could not even land an internship.