Biotech CEO, 39, claims he has a biological age of 23

Chris Mirabile is the founder and CEO of Novos. (Image credit: Instagram and slowmyage.com)

A few months ago, we came across the story of Bryan Johnson, a biotech CEO who spent millions to get the body of an 18-year-old. Now, another US-based biotech CEO is in the news for claiming that he is a 39-year-old man with the biological age of around 23. Chris Mirabile, founder of Novos, claimed he has slowed his ageing process by making changes to his diet, exercise and sleep patterns.

Mirabile said he follows what is called the “true age clock". “That one put me in minus 13.6 years, which implies 37 per cent slower ageing, that I am biologically a 23.6-year-old. There are other tests that I’ve also run, all of them averaging out to about 25 years old,” he told “Make It Happen” podcast in August last year.

Chris Mirabile, who fought a brain tumor and depression as a teenager, said he ensures he gets eight hours of sleep every night and exercises six days a week. He takes as many as 10 supplements daily.

His weekly exercise regime is divided into three sessions of weightlifting and three sessions of intense cardio.

“By intense I don't mean anything crazy. So, like a six to eight-mile run, basically anything I can fit into my schedule - 45 minutes to an hour - and I have to make a point not to push myself too hard,” he told DailyMail.com

When it comes to his meals, Mirabile told the publication that he eats well 90 per cent of the time but leaves some room for indulgence. He includes broccoli, Brussel sprouts, berries and other plants that are low in sugar and starch.

Mirabile highlighted that his immunity too has improved over the years and that he has gotten over his allergies. “Not necessarily related (but perhaps it is), I am fortunate to say that to date, I have either not been infected with COVID, or if I have, I’ve been asymptomatic,” he wrote on his website.

“First, I used to get sick (cold or flu) at least once per year, typically twice, since childhood. Ever since I’ve become disciplined with supplements that can favorably impact the immune system, I haven’t gotten sick — despite Covid going on four years now.”

Earlier this year, Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old CEO of KernelCo, shot to fame for spending millions to get the body of an 18-year-old. The California-based tech billionaire claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through “Project Blueprint” under which he follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet.