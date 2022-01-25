MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Centre uses Ashneer Grover’s Shark Tank India line for Covid message. His response

Ashneer Grover posted the message on his Instagram page, thanking MyGov for using the meme on him. “Soon there’ll be safer times to party,” he said.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover Ashneer Grover is the most prominent Shark Tank India judge.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover Ashneer Grover is the most prominent Shark Tank India judge.


MyGov, the government citizen engagement platform on Monday released a COVID-19 awareness message using a viral meme of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

The meme, from startup reality show Shark Tank India, has a screengrab of Grover saying his now-viral dialogue on the show: “Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, aap band kar do isey (this is completely rubbish, please shut this down).” This line is in response to a call for partying because many people believe the pandemic is over.

“Without any 'nau-TANK-ki', let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of COVID-19. Be responsible, stay safe,” MyGov says in the caption of the public awareness message.

Ashneer Grover, the most prominent Shark Tank India judge, dropped a comment under the post, saying, “Bilkul (absolutely) - be safe for now - let’s get over with Covid and then it’s party only.”

Close

Related stories

The entrepreneur posted the meme on his Instagram page too, thanking MyGov for using the meme on him. “Soon there’ll be safer times to party,” he said.

The other six judges or “sharks” on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2020, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

Last week, the board of BharatPe announced that he was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee, a recording of which was viral online.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Shark Tank India
first published: Jan 25, 2022 03:55 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.