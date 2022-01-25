Centre uses Ashneer Grover’s Shark Tank India line for Covid message. His response

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover Ashneer Grover is the most prominent Shark Tank India judge.

MyGov, the government citizen engagement platform on Monday released a COVID-19 awareness message using a viral meme of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

The meme, from startup reality show Shark Tank India, has a screengrab of Grover saying his now-viral dialogue on the show: “Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, aap band kar do isey (this is completely rubbish, please shut this down).” This line is in response to a call for partying because many people believe the pandemic is over.

“Without any 'nau-TANK-ki', let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of COVID-19. Be responsible, stay safe,” MyGov says in the caption of the public awareness message.

Ashneer Grover , the most prominent Shark Tank India judge, dropped a comment under the post, saying, “Bilkul (absolutely) - be safe for now - let’s get over with Covid and then it’s party only.”

The entrepreneur posted the meme on his Instagram page too, thanking MyGov for using the meme on him. “Soon there’ll be safer times to party,” he said.

The other six judges or “sharks” on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2020, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.