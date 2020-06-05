Centre taps Ayushman Bharat scheme for tracing of potential COVID-19 cases

The Government of India is now tracking COVID-19 patients by tracing the beneficiaries of the flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. By tracing the high-risk beneficiaries, the Centre will likely be able to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus more effectively in rural areas.

It is imperative the government keeps a close watch on the disease spread in the rural reaches as the coronavirus-induced lockdown has seen a massive movement of migrant labourers back to their natives. This has put rural India -- where healthcare facilities are still underdeveloped -- at a high risk of contagion.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Officials at the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) have been tracing the high-risk beneficiaries of the health scheme through call centres by enquiring about telling coronavirus symptoms such as fever, dry cough, breathlessness, etc.

The NHA call centre has made 7,54,000 calls to 3,80,000 vulnerable beneficiaries of the health scheme already. Another 257 cases of non-COVID health emergencies were flagged by the call centre agents, reported the Live Mint.

Through this process, the Centre successfully identified at least 1,300 beneficiaries who were symptomatic already and urged them to consult a doctor immediately.

The data available with the National Health Authority (NHA) also revealed that 243 of the cases traced till June 4 required further medical intervention and 25 patients required hospitalization. Another 153 were told to home quarantine, and 65 others were told to take a COVID-19 test. The details of all such patients have been shared with the respective states and union territories.

The nodal agency further informed that of the 107.4 million total PMJAY beneficiary families, 80 percent reside in rural India. It states that over a lakh of them stay in red zones and 2.5 lakh in orange zones.

Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY, said: “Our health registry has helped us identify high-risk groups for COVID-19. We are keeping in touch with them to ensure that they know what precautions to take and to support them if they need help. Early identification and quick treatment are critical for reducing mortality of COVID-19.”